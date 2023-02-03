With the release of the 2023 NBA All-Star rosters, several notable players failed to make the team. In turn, people around the league took to social media to give their opinion on the snubs. This includes former Denver Nuggets Head Coach George Karl.

George Karl sent out a tweet advocating for the expansion of the All-Star rosters.

“NBA All Star Game rosters should be expanded to 14 or 15 per conference. No Gordon, no Edwards, no Fox and no Brunson are BS this year!” wrote Karl.

With so many players having All-Star incentives in their contracts, earning the nod can mean a lot. An additional spot on each roster could prove to be extremely beneficial to some of the players around the NBA.

This year’s All-Star team was without several major names. George Karl was sure to acknowledge many of them. This includes Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon, Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, and New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

Outside of this group, there were also other noteworthy players who failed to make the team. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard James Harden, and Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler were also left off the team.

The exclusion of Gordon may have played a role in Goerge Karl’s reaction to the roster. Gordon has played a large role in the success of the Nuggets season. At the moment, they are the best team in the West, and will only be sending one player to the All-Star game.