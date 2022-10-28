Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles’ injury status revealed

Although the Milwaukee Bucks have begun the 2022-23 season with a 3-0 record, they’ve been missing a few key players in Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks still don’t have a timetable for the return of the trio.

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer did not have specific updates on Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton & Joe Ingles but offered that he’s been impressed with their efforts behind the scenes to get back. He did allow Middleton has experienced some “contact” as he progresses. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) October 28, 2022

Khris Middleton has been out of action since Game 2 of the 2022 Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. He suffered a torn ligament in his left wrist sometime after the All-Star break and he underwent successful surgery back in July which has kept him sidelined as he recovers.

Middleton has been the team’s second star behind Giannis Antetokoumpo and he played a key role in the team’s 2021 NBA championship. Last season he put up 20.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range.

With Pat Connaughton, he too has not been able to make his season debut as he suffered a calf strain during preseason play. Connaughton has also been an instrumental player for the Bucks off the bench. Last season was arguably the best season of his career. He put up 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

And Joe Ingles has yet to even suit up for the Bucks. He signed a free-agent contract with them in the off-season but was still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered back in January when he was still with the Utah Jazz. Ingles has long been one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters holding a career-shooting average of 40.8 percent from distance.

The Bucks have been winning without the trio, but if this team wants to make another deep postseason run, they will need those players back on the court as soon as possible.