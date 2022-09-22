‘You just never know’: Khris Middleton gets brutally honest on $40 million player option with Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the franchise cornerstone for the Milwaukee Bucks, but this organization doesn’t win an NBA title in 2021 without Khris Middleton. He is the right-hand man to the Greek Freak and a very important piece to their squad on both ends of the floor. 2022-23 is the final year of his $177 million contract with the Bucks. While he does have a $40 million player option in 2023-2024, Middleton can also opt to become an unrestricted free agent.

Middleton made it clear where he wants to be for the foreseeable future, but the forward also understands how the business works. Via EuroHoops (from Milwaukee Sentinel):

“Even though I know you’re really not supposed to say it for all the reasons out there, I think everybody knows deep down that I want to stay. But also, you know it’s a business. Things change, things happen. You just never know. For sure I would love to stay. If everything works out,” he told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Of course, if they give me whatever I want I’m there! I’m there.”

We saw how much the Bucks missed Khris Middleton in the playoffs earlier this year. He got injured in the first round against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee sorely missed his presence, with the supporting cast failing to step up around Giannis. They ultimately lost in the conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics.

Aside from the MCL injury, Middleton also underwent wrist surgery in July and is questionable for the beginning of the campaign.

“I’d like to,” he said hoping to be cleared to play from the top of the 2022-23 season, “I would like to, but I’ve learned in the past to trust my training staff and doctors. They know what they’re doing. This is my first time going through this and they’ve been through it many times and they’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. So I’ve learned just to listen to them. I mean, you can push yourself, but don’t really.”

Nevertheless, when Khris Middleton does return, there is no question he’ll pick up right where he left off. The former Texas A&M standout averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 2021-22. If he has his choice, Middleton is going to be in Milwaukee for a long, long time. Bucks fans would definitely approve, that’s for sure.