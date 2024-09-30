The Milwaukee Bucks head into the 2024-25 season with high expectations after a first-round exit in 2023-24. However, they will need to be careful with Khris Middleton's minutes early on following two off-season ankle surgeries.

Middleton missed a lot of time last season due to the ailments, but he's yet to discuss the plan for his ramp-up process with the team.

Via Eric Nehm:

“Khris Middleton tells reporters that he has not had a conversation with the organization yet about what the plan is going to be for him to start the season from a minutes perspective and playing.”

Middleton did say he's feeling great though, which is a promising sign. The veteran had arthroscopic surgery in mid-July. He played just 33 games in 2022-23 before 55 appearances in '23-24. Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.7 rebounds on 38.1% shooting from three-point land.

The 33-year-old played injured in the playoffs but managed to perform very well with an increased workload. He averaged over 24 points per night against the Pacers and even erupted for 42 in Game 3 of the series. Middleton missed 16 consecutive games earlier this year before making his return on March 17. Middleton sprained his ankle for the second time in Game 2 vs Indiana.

The other sprain was clearly more serious, stepping on Kevin Durant's foot in February. A month later, Middleton made it clear that he was in excruciating pain and couldn't play through it. Via The Athletic:

“I can’t think of an ankle sprain I’ve had this bad like this,” Middleton said on March 6. “I mean, after it happened, I tried to play, run it off a little bit, see if it was going to loosen up or whatever. Just didn’t. Didn’t feel comfortable.

“Went into the back, tried to get re-taped, and as soon as I took my shoe off, it just blew up. So, had to shut it down.”

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are the pillars of success for the Bucks, Middleton is extremely important as well. Hopefully, he can stay healthy and help Milwaukee make a title run next spring.