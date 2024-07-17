The Milwaukee Bucks making preparations for a comeback 2024-25 season after their first-round playoff exit. Milwaukee has a handful of stars that include veteran forward Khris Middleton. However, the Bucks received a key injury update on Middleton amid a series of offseason procedures.

Middleton has undergone arthroscopic surgeries on both of his ankles, per Shams Charania. He is expected to be recovered for the start of the season. Hopefully, Middleton's recovery process goes smoothly with no setbacks.

Khris Middleton has been an integral part of the Bucks' success during his tenure. Most notably, his production during the 2020-2021 season helped Milwaukee have an incredible postseason run. Middleton averaged 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 41.4 percent on three-pointers during the regular season. Then, he took his game to another level during the playoffs.

Middleton increased his scoring mark to 23.6 points per game along with 7.6 rebounds per contest. His offensive and defensive reliability helped Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of Milwaukee's contributors advance to the NBA Finals and beat the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Since then, Middleton has had some injury issues, but when healthy it remains a force.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow.