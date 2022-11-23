Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly assigned Khris Middleton to the Wisconsin Herd, per the Herd’s Twitter account. Middleton, who’s recovering from a wrist injury, will now have the opportunity to ease back into action in the G-League.

The Bucks are hopeful Middleton can return to the NBA team sooner rather than later. Milwaukee is 12-4 on the season, which trails only the Boston Celtics for best record in the NBA. But one can only imagine how well they will perform once Khris Middleton returns.

Middleton has averaged just over 20 points per game in each of the past 3 seasons. He’s been a pillar of consistency during that span as well, shooting 37 percent or higher from the field in each of those seasons. The 3-time All-Star will provide shooting versatility for Milwaukee upon his return.

Players such as Jevon Carter have stepped up alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo to soften the blow of Khris Middleton’s injury related absence. The Bucks have what it takes to hold their own as long as Giannis is in the rotation. But Milwaukee’s big 3 of Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton is amongst the best in the league.

Middleton has already seen G-League practice time this year. However, he has yet to make his season debut. Since Milwaukee is playing well, they will give him as much time as necessary to prepare before calling him up to the Bucks.

The Wisconsin Herd are destined to see an uptick in attendance given the presence of Khris Middleton. We will continue to monitor updates on his injury status.