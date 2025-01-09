Khris Middleton has started most games he's played in his 13-year NBA career, but upon returning from his most recent injury, Middleton was moved out of the starting lineup and onto the bench.

While players, particularly former All-Stars like Middleton, are typically hesitant to expect a ‘demotion,' Middleton seemed ready to accept the shift — at least for now.

“It was just brought that it’s probably best that with my minute restriction, that with the way rotations work, to come off the bench to play more meaningful minutes,” Middleton said his conversation with Bucks head coach Doc Rivers went [h/t Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jim Owczarski.

Middleton did indicate, though, that he expects to reassume a spot in the starting lineup eventually.

“I know what type of player I am,” Middleton said. “Just for the time being I need to come off the bench. It is what it is. But I’m confident in this team, I’m confident in myself and this is the role I have to play for the time being.”

Rivers made the move before Wednesday's win vs. the San Antonio Spurs, during which Middleton came off the bench and played 21 minutes, his fewest since Dec. 20. Middleton had missed Monday's road game in Toronto vs. the Raptors with ankle tendinitis; he underwent surgery on both of his ankles during the offseason, which forced him to miss the first 21 games of the season.

Explaining his decision to bring Middleton off of the bench, Rivers pointed to the tendinitis as a reason.

“He's not starting (Wednesday), but more just the minute thing,” Rivers said before Wednesday's game. “He keeps getting the tendinitis. It's just not improving to the place he wants it or we want it. So we're just going to monitor and cut his minutes back a little bit and try to makes sure he can get through this.

“I think we're thinking about this way too much. I'm just being honest. The bottom line is he's just not moving every night the way you'd like him to. One night you see he's moving great, one night he's not. His minutes go up and down. With the way we want to do this medically, it's a tough go for him.”

Middleton, 33, has struggled with his health over the past few seasons. Since winning the NBA Championship with Milwaukee in 2021, Middleton was limited to just two playoff games during the 2022 postseason, played just 33 regular-season games in 2022-23, and missed more than a month of action during a tumultuous 2023-24 season for the Bucks.

While playing in 13 games this season, Middleton has started seven and is averaging the second-fewest minutes of his career, only ahead of his rookie season in 2012-13. The Bucks are 19-16 on the season and sit in fifth in the Eastern Conference.