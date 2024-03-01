The Milwaukee Bucks' Doc Rivers has been criticized in some circles because of the Bucks' lack of elite play at times among fellow Eastern Conference and Western Conference contenders. With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fold, expectations are high on both sides of the court. Now, the Bucks are starting to put together a defense under Coach Rivers that other teams envy.
On Thursday it was revealed that Bucks unsung hero Malik Beasley set a record that's hard to believe Ray Allen did not achieve. An update on the return of a Bucks star was shared.
It all led up to a fantastic performance on Thursday that has fans talking about Rivers and his team's defense.
Bucks Defense Silences Doubters
Reporter Justin Garcia revealed that stat that shows how great the Bucks have been on defense in today's high-octane NBA scoring era.
5th time the @Bucks have held an opponent under 100 points since Doc Rivers took over
— Justin García 🎙 | @justinagarcia.bsky.social (@JustinGarciaNBA) March 1, 2024
Beasley had 19 points on a day when his short interview with Thanasis Antetokounmpo dropped. He called the Bucks a stable situation and a “family.”
“What I saw here was stability, and a family” – Malik Beasley on why he chose to play for the Milwaukee @bucks
Thanalysis show!
Watch here ➡️ https://t.co/3udOVFd3nE pic.twitter.com/Dg6M2x5N5L
— T. Antetokounmpo (@Thanasis_ante43) February 29, 2024
Bucks Beat Hornets 111-99
The Bucks took down Eastern Conference challengers the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, showing off Rivers' defensive schemes.
Milwaukee is now 39-21 on the season and still a team to be reckoned with in its quest to return to the NBA Finals.
Rivers' team got 17 points from Lillard and 14 from Bobby Portis Jr., flanking star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in a winning performance in front of a Charlotte home crowd.
The defense held Miles Bridges to just 15 points but gave up 21 to rookie Brandon Miller in a winning effort.
Next up for Milwaukee is a road tilt with the Bulls on Friday at 10 p.m. ET that should make for interesting theater if nothing else, and a chance to extend Rivers' defensive streak.