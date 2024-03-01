The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled a bit on the court since firing Adrian Griffin and replacing him with Doc Rivers as their head coach. They have won three games in a row though and seem to be on their way to playing better basketball. The Bucks are fighting for positioning in the Eastern Conference standings and they've been doing so without Khris Middleton who is sidelined due to an ankle injury. Rivers recently commented on when Middleton might rejoin the team as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
“He may meet us in Chicago, but I don't think he'll play (vs. the Bulls),” Doc Rivers said. Middleton. The Bucks are currently on the road against the Charlotte Hornets. They finish up the road trip against the Bulls on Friday before returning home on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The ankle injury has kept Khris Middleton has been out of the Bucks lineup since Feb. 6. The three-time All-Star had been having a solid season before he was sidelined.
Middleton has played in 43 games for the Bucks at a little over 26 minutes per game. He had been averaging 14.8 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Middleton has played all but one of his 12 seasons in the NBA with the Bucks. He was a major piece of the Bucks 2021 championship run. This season, he was expected to be part of a new Big 3 alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.