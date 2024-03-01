The Milwaukee Bucks have had one of the greatest shooters in NBA history suit up for the franchise in Hall of Famer Ray Allen. Allen began his NBA career with the Bucks and played there for six and a half seasons before being traded to the Seattle Sonics. He shot 40.6 percent from three-point range with the Bucks. But despite all that, he never reached the Bucks milestone that Malik Beasley just reached. Against the Charlotte Hornets, Beasley knocked down five three-pointers making him the only player in Bucks history to have at least 15 games of knocking down five three-point shots as per StatMuse.
Malik Beasley finished with 19 points in the Bucks win against the Hornets. He shot 7-12 from the field and 5-9 from three-point range.
Beasley has been having a resurgent season after a disappointing finish with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. When the Lakers traded from him at the deadline, he was expected to improve their outside shooting. He struggled, however, and ended up leaving in free agency.
This year with the Bucks, he's looked like a much different player. He's suited up in 57 games and has been the Bucks full-time starter at shooting guard. He's been averaging 11.5 points per game, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 45 percent shooting from the three point line and 64 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Beasley was selected to participate in the three-point contest at All-Star Weekend. The Bucks have been playing much better basketball since going 3-7 in the immediate aftermath of the Doc Rivers hire. They have won four consecutive games and are within half a game of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.