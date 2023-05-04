Mike Budenholzer is now officially out as Milwaukee Bucks‘ head coach. The report was confirmed by ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday, who reported that Milwaukee has come to this drastic decision after their first-round exit to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs.

This decision had been a long time coming, with previous reports already indicating that Budenholzer’s job security was nowhere near safe following his failure to lead Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. past the opening round. However, it was also later revealed that Coach Bud was actually dealing with a heartbreaking family tragedy during the Heat series. Apparently, one of his three brothers died just before Game 4 in Miami on April 24th.

This tragic development has led to the mean streets of Twitter blatantly calling out the Bucks organization for firing Budenholzer just 10 days after his brother’s death:

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The general sentiment on social media is that this move had to be done after this failure of a season from the Bucks. However, a lot of folks are questioning the timing of the decision, considering how it hasn’t even been two weeks since coach Bud’s brother died. Moreover, this abrupt decision also seems to overlook the fact that Budenholzer still opted to remain with the team and coach them through Games 4 and 5 instead of being with his family during this tragic time.

According to reports, Budenholzer’s brother died in a car accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Budenholzer family.