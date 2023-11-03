Milwaukee Bucks fans can't be encouraged by what they've seen from Damian Lillard on defense so far this season.

Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to a bit of an uneven start to the 2023-24 season. Although Lillard began his Milwaukee tenure with an electric performance in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Bucks have since dropped two of three, with Lillard struggling with his shot in both of those losses.

Another area where Lillard still has a lot of work to do with Milwaukee is on defense, where he was picked apart during Wednesday evening's blowout road loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors.

In the play below, Lillard can be seen barely even attempting to get around a screen set for Toronto guard Dennis Schroder, who (perhaps not coincidentally) had his best game of the season so far on Wednesday.

Bucks defense has been bad all around but Dame is just DYING on these screens.

The disastrous effort, which was not the only defensive blunder on the part of Damian Lillard during the evening, drew some strong reactions from fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some noted that the Bucks will certainly miss the defensive prowess of Jrue Holiday, who the team gave up as part of the Lillard trade, this season.

This is why its not always smart to give up what you have for someone like dame.

Dame is great but they took Jrue’s two way game for granted — IM DAT GUY (@greatness_TBS) November 2, 2023

No Bucks fans reasonably expected Lillard to be a positive defender this season; however, in order for Milwaukee to reach its ceiling as a true championship contender, the former Blazer will have to do a lot better than the example shown above, or else any impact he might have on offense will be quickly neutralized.

The Bucks next take the floor against the New York Knicks on October 3.