The Milwaukee Bucks' newly formed star duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo has gotten off to a relatively strong start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Bucks currently sit at 2-1 on the season, and Lillard bounced back from one of the worst games of his career against the Atlanta Hawks by dropping 25 points against the Miami Heat on Monday, helping Milwaukee secure the victory.

One person who is liking what he's seeing from the Bucks' duo thus far is sports media personality Stephen A. Smith of ESPN. Smith recently spoke about the duo on ESPN's First Take and left a rave review.

“I think the thing that we have to peel from it is the level of deference that Giannis affords [Lillard],” said Smith. “It's time to close, here's the ball… that's what it's all about when you have an elite duo like that. Feeding off of each other the way they're feeding off of each other. We expected this as the season progressed- they came out of the box this way, and that's what I like about it.”

Outside of the loss to the Hawks, in which essentially nothing went right for Milwaukee, the Bucks have mostly looked the part of the championship contender that most pundits expect them to be so far in 2023. Antetokounmpo's level of effectiveness doesn't seem to have been compromised by Lillard's arrival, and Lillard has likewise had good shooting nights in two of the Bucks' three games so far.

The Bucks next take the court on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.