The 2024-25 NBA campaign is still in its early stages, but early on, the Milwaukee Bucks have been arguably the most disappointing team in the league. With just a 1-6 record through their first seven games, the Bucks need to make some changes if they want to get back in the win column, and it looks like one such move has been made ahead of their Thursday night contest against the Utah Jazz.

To this point, the Bucks preferred starting lineup has consisted of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. In an effort to snap the team's six-game losing streak, head coach Doc Rivers is going to be inserting Andre Jackson Jr. into the starting lineup against the Jazz, with Trent getting sent to the bench.

Bucks hoping Andre Jackson Jr. can provide a spark for them

After being selected with the 36th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson earned himself a role off the back of the bench with the Bucks last season, as he averaged 10 minutes per game over 57 contests, eight of which he started. Jackson has played 12 minutes per game so far this season, averaging 2.7 points and rebounds per game, while also dishing out 1.2 assists per game and shooting 40 percent from the floor.

Trent, meanwhile, is averaging eight points, 1.6 rebounds, and an assist per game, but his shooting splits have been atrocious, as he's hitting just 28.8 percent of his shots. That's obviously not going to cut it for Milwaukee, and the hope is that a move to the bench can help him get back on track. Jackson, meanwhile, will see his role increase pretty drastically, and if all goes according to plan, he will provide the Bucks with a boost when he takes the floor as a starter against the Jazz on Thursday night.