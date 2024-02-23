The Milwaukee Bucks come out of the NBA All-Star break in a slump. Since hiring Doc Rivers as their new head coach, the Bucks have managed only a 3-7 record. When they fired Adrian Griffin, they were 30-13 and closing in on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. While the Bucks are still hoping for a championship, they still have room for player development. This week, the Bucks added Ryan Rollins on a two-way contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com
As per Scotto, Ryan Rollins' contract with the Bucks will be for two years. Rollins had been a free agent after being cut by the Washington Wizards back in January. Rollins was part of the trade between the Wizards and Golden State Warriors that brought Chris Paul to the Warriors and Jordan Poole to the Wizards.
Rollins was originally drafted by the Warriors with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He suited up in 12 games for the Warriors that season but had his rookie year cut short due to a season-ending foot injury.
Earlier this year, he appeared in 10 games for the Wizards at a little over six minutes per game. He had been averaging 4.1 points per game, 1.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 66.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.
He had also spent time playing for the Wizards G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go where he suited up in four games. He's an intriguing player whom the Bucks can develop.