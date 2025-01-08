The Milwaukee Bucks are making changes to their starting lineup, as head coach Doc Rivers is moving Khris Middleton to the bench, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Rivers is trying to find continuity with the starting lineup, while still managing Middleton's minutes as he is still recovering after having double ankle surgery during the offseason. Taurean Prince will remain in the starting lineup moving forward, and this should also take the pressure off of Middleton.

There have also been trade rumors surrounding Middleton as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are looking to part ways. The Bucks have been a team interested in Butler, and in order to make the matching salaries work on both sides, Middleton would probably have to be a part of the deal if something happened.

Bucks making a lineup change

The Bucks started the season with a 2-8 record, and some would say Khris Middleton was the key to getting them back on track. Once he returned, the Bucks started to get into a groove, and he was coming off the bench as well. It might be best for Middleton to continue to have a bench role so the Bucks can have extra firepower in the second unit.

There could be a chance that the Bucks are trying to improve their roster, and they've been in rumors about trying to acquire Jimmy Butler. It might take a lot for the Bucks to make it happen, and it would cost them to trade several players, but Butler could help them on their path to winning a championship.

If Butler is acquired, that probably means that Middleton was traded. Though he's getting back in form, Middleton has taken a step back from the player he used to be for the Bucks, and the organization could be looking for something more fresh.