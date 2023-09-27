The Milwaukee Bucks have completed a blockbuster trade for superstar Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, with the Phoenix Suns involved in the deal as well to make it a three-team trade, and understandably, the NBA world is shocked by the news. Especially knowing that Lillard is not ending up with the Miami Heat, his desired team.

The Bucks are getting just Damian Lillard, with the Trail Blazers and Suns getting a lot of other pieces. The Trail Blazers are getting Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 unprotected 1st-round pick from the Bucks, as well as unprotected pick swap rights with the Bucks in 2028 and 2030. The Suns are receiving Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson in the deal.

As expected, NBA fans were shocked to hear the news. There was a sense that Lillard would get moved soon, and now we know it is to the Bucks, and not his desired destination in the Heat. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

Miami Heat got packed up 😂😂😂 — Steven Blathras (@StevenBlathras) September 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

BUCKS SUPERTEAM NOOOOO — jedi (@victorJediyama) September 27, 2023

HEAT FANS, WHAT HAPPENED??? 💀 — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) September 27, 2023

Jrue Holliday getting moved in the deal got a lot of attention as well.

Jrue Holiday: I don’t want to go anywhere. I want to retire as a Buck. Bucks GM: pic.twitter.com/YEikOqWLCU — ⚡️ Virgil Hawkins⚡️ (@ColeWorldSIMBA) September 27, 2023

NOOOOOOO JRUEEEEE — Flo (@Flomeezy) September 27, 2023

It was a matter of time before we figured out what would happen with Lillard. Now, we know he will be teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks are trying to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay, and it appears the Heat are now trying to same their assets for the next star available, which could be Antetokounmpo. Will the Heat allowing Lillard to go to Milwaukee result in Antetokounmpo staying? Only time will tell.