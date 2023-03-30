Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may be an outside contender for MVP, but he still gave props to both Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

The MVP debate continues to heat up and with all three players being the main candidates to win the award, questions about winning it are only going into overdrive with the playoffs fast approaching.

For his part, Antetokounmpo already acknowledged Jokic and Embiid were the frontrunners and he’s completely fine with that. But how does the two-time MVP assess the pair?

“I see one guy that helps his team win,” the Bucks forward said of Jokic in an interview with Yahoo! Sports. “I see a guy that understands the game of basketball, plays the game of basketball the right way. I see a guy that’s very competitive, plays to win.

“He’s a good guy. He’s a great human being. He has a great support system behind him, his brothers, his wife.”

As for the Philadelphia 76ers big man, here’s what Giannis had to say: