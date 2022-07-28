Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton recently held a basketball clinic for kids and it turned out to be quite a successful event. The 29-year-old showed off his best moves to the campers as he taught them a thing or two about the game he loves.

It seems that Connaughton got a bit carried away, though. He went full savage on the kids in attendance by destroying them on both the offensive and defensive end. This was until a little girl decided to apply her full wrath on the NBA champion:

Got crossed by Lena 🙈🤷🏼‍♂️ (got my revenge on the other campers tho 😜) … fun day at camp! @pcfoundation24 @conntentstudios https://t.co/KgEYEwjVJH — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) July 27, 2022

You can clearly see how outmatched the kids were here. Pat Connaughton was probably going at 50% capacity, but he still wrecked those young kids and their basketball dreams. Kidding aside, though, this was quite an experience for these lucky boys and girls. After all, it’s not everyday that you get to go 1-on-1 against an NBA player.

At the end of the clip, however, Connaughton was hilariously sent to the floor by a young girl with a slick crossover. It looks like the Bucks wing intentionally fell to the ground, but it was still an epic moment nonetheless.

Connaughton is now entering the final year of his current contract with the Bucks after deciding to pick up his Player Option for 2022-23. This is going to be a very important season for the former Notre Dame standout as he heads into free agency next summer.

Connaughton is coming off his best year as a pro last season, averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, while also connecting on 2.2 triples per game at a 39.5-percent clip.