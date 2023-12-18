Coach had some jokes for Giannis.

Another game ball was at stake for Giannis Antetokounmpo when the Milwaukee Bucks mopped Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets. He just surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the franchise record-holder for rebounds. Everyone was in full support of the Greek Freak notching the record tonight, including Adrian Griffin. The head honcho even poked fun at his star player's desire to keep memorabilia for his accomplishments, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“Another game ball today. Giannis all-time rebounder. Leading rebounder in Bucks history. I think he probably has four of those – points, assists, blocks and now rebounding. And I think we got the game ball,” Adrian Griffin said as he was laughing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not want to leave the court until he got Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. The Bucks coach fully trusted him to not only get the record but also close out the win for them. It is safe to say that he did not disappoint. He notched 17 rebounds while seeing the court for 39 minutes. This also led to 26 points to lead them into the 128-119 victory over Alperen Sengun's squad.

All of this was too much for the Rockets as they could not get many opportunities off of rebounds. The best Sengun could do was clean the boards up eight times. All of this proves how dominant of a rebounder Giannis has become since his humble beginnings with the Bucks. His appetite to grab rebounds is unrivaled and something tells us that this might not be the only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record he breaks.