Paul George discusses the etiquette of the taking an NBA game ball amid Giannis Antetokounmpo's fiery reaction towards the Pacers.

The Los Angeles Clippers are finally putting things together after the arrival of James Harden. However, one Clippers star turned his focus towards Giannis Antetokounmpo's monstrous 64-point performance against the Indiana Pacers. Paul George showed support for the Bucks star amid his disagreement about Indiana taking his game ball.

If Paul George completed a similar feat on the Clippers, he too would want the game ball

The Los Angeles star took up for Giannis Antetokounmpo and discussed the etiquette of NBA game balls on his podcast:

“I can't say he overreacted because maybe he values that. [Taking the game ball], that's more of a home team thing. For Indiana to take the ball [and] they're a road team…that's where the problem lies,” George via on Podcast P, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

George believes the home team gets the right to take the game ball over the away team. Thus, the Pacers should not have kept the ball from the Bucks. The Clippers star seemed indifferent about taking a game ball for himself until his cohost asked what he would do if he scored 83 points in a game:

“Yeah I want that ball,” George said without hesitation.

If Los Angeles continues its hot streak, George or one of his teammates may get the chance to take a game ball. LA is on a seven-game win streak and has improved to sixth place standing in the Western Conference.

The quadruple threat of George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook seems to be gelling well after a rough start. Will George be thinking about the Pacers' game ball incident as LA suits up to take on the Pacers Monday night?