At the moment, one of the most talked about teams is the Milwaukee Bucks. With the recent firing of head coach Adrian Griffin, rumor has been going around that veteran coach Doc Rivers is set to be the team's replacement.

Amid the buzz, there were multiple conflicting reports going around. Some sources have claimed that Rivers had already signed with the Bucks and has officially been named head coach. Others, however, stated that the Bucks and Rivers are still working toward an agreement.

So what's the official status? Well, at the moment, it's been reported that there's no official deal yet. Both parties are still in negotiations with one another, per TNT's Chris Haynes.

Milwaukee Bucks and Doc Rivers continue to work towards a deal that will make him the franchise’s next head coach, but there is no agreement in place as of now, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 24, 2024

Despite the conflicting reports, many fans have already aired their thoughts on Rivers potentially taking up the helm of the Bucks. And interestingly, everyone seems divided. Some fans have pointed out Rivers' playoff history of blowing 3-1 series leads, stating that the Bucks may suffer the same fate the Los Angeles Clippers did back in the 2020 bubble.

However, others are willing to give Rivers a chance, considering his tenure with the Boston Celtics. Rivers is known for leading the 2008 “Big Three” Celtics team to a championship.

Whatever one's opinion may be, for now, the point stands that the Bucks and Doc Rivers are still in talks. Whether or not a deal will be finalized or one party will decide to call it off is yet to be known. However, everyone probably won't wait that long to find out, considering it's the middle of the season and Milwaukee has no luxury of time.