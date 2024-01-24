The rumors surrounding Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks has drawn a variety of reactions from fans

The Milwaukee Bucks made headlines on Tuesday when it was announced that the team would be parting ways with Adrian Griffin. The move comes as a surprise to many, considering how the first-year head coach has steered the Bucks to a 30-13 record — the second-best in the Eastern Conference. Regardless, now that the news is official, fans are left to wonder who the Bucks will hire as a replacement. While the team embarks on its search, rumors point to one familiar name in the basketball community: Doc Rivers.

Rivers has a resume that divides fans. On one hand, the veteran head coach won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. However, his playoff record of blowing 3-1 series leads has stood out to the public. Throughout his coaching tenure, Rivers has been on the losing end of 3-1 comebacks thrice. And now, the Bucks community is causing a buzz on social media amid talks on the potential hiring.

As expected, some fans didn't take the rumors kindly.

He can’t keep getting away with this — NBA University (@NBA_University) January 23, 2024

The Bucks can’t be serious if they hire him. Would be the worst move in franchise history — KlawWrld (@kawhi_ring) January 23, 2024

LMFAOOOO bucks are finished — 🫥🌙 (@Wizelycook) January 23, 2024

NOOOO LORD SAVE US 🙏 — ✞ ³ (@OwnHimMarjon) January 23, 2024

Other users were just making jokes about the whole situation.

This is exactly what the Sixers need to get over the hump. Please hire him Milwaukee. — Marlo Stanfield (@BooRxdley) January 23, 2024

3-1 chokes in the playoffs for the bucks thank you lord 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4NGGzi85Uu — ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) January 23, 2024

However, several fans are on the other side of the fence and seem willing to give Rivers a chance despite all the backlash.

Good fit for Giannis and Dame — Prince 👑 (@NFTPrince) January 23, 2024

What an upgrade that would be mid season — Tyro Investing (@tyro_investing) January 23, 2024

Let’s see how this goes then — Blessing (@bless_gsw) January 23, 2024

While his playoff reputation may be bothersome to many, Doc Rivers still brings experience to whatever team he leads. At the moment, he's one of the winningest coaches in NBA history. Rivers has a total of 1,097 regular season wins and 111 playoff victories. He's spent 24 years coaching different teams, which means being able to handle star players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would be nothing new.

However, nothing is final yet so at the moment, the Bucks community awaits the organization's decision.