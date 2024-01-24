The Milwaukee Bucks made headlines on Tuesday when it was announced that the team would be parting ways with Adrian Griffin. The move comes as a surprise to many, considering how the first-year head coach has steered the Bucks to a 30-13 record — the second-best in the Eastern Conference. Regardless, now that the news is official, fans are left to wonder who the Bucks will hire as a replacement. While the team embarks on its search, rumors point to one familiar name in the basketball community: Doc Rivers.

Rivers has a resume that divides fans. On one hand, the veteran head coach won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. However, his playoff record of blowing 3-1 series leads has stood out to the public. Throughout his coaching tenure, Rivers has been on the losing end of 3-1 comebacks thrice. And now, the Bucks community is causing a buzz on social media amid talks on the potential hiring.

As expected, some fans didn't take the rumors kindly.

Other users were just making jokes about the whole situation.

 

However, several fans are on the other side of the fence and seem willing to give Rivers a chance despite all the backlash.

While his playoff reputation may be bothersome to many, Doc Rivers still brings experience to whatever team he leads. At the moment, he's one of the winningest coaches in NBA history. Rivers has a total of 1,097 regular season wins and 111 playoff victories. He's spent 24 years coaching different teams, which means being able to handle star players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard would be nothing new.

However, nothing is final yet so at the moment, the Bucks community awaits the organization's decision.