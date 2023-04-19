With Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hopeful to play in Game 2 after sustaining a back injury in the First Round series opener against the Miami Heat, The Athletic’s Shams Charania provides an update on the two-time MVP’s status moving forward:

“It’s still a pain tolerance injury. MRI came back clean. X-Rays came back clean. But whether he plays today — (Bucks head coach) Mike Budenholzer said yesterday [the Bucks] are optimistic… the next 24 hours that he’s able to figure it out — he’s going through treatment around the clock.

Basically, exactly what he did around the NBA Finals a couple of years ago just in order to play. They’re down 1-0. Clearly, they need him in the lineup to try to win and even [the series] up tonight.”

“But even if he plays, it’s still going to be something that’s going to be bothering him. He’s still dealing with a wrist injury — a ligament injury his wrist — so we’ll see if Giannis plays tonight or not. I think he is going to determined to play. The team is obviously hopeful that he plays.”

Although it’s certainly good news for the Bucks that Giannis didn’t necessarily sustain a severe injury, his ability to dominate as a player that relies on a barrage of attacks at the rim may be impacted.

Especially if players like Heat forward Kevin Love, a veteran player whose best defensive ability is his recognition of when to take a charge, continues to slide in front of him with a head of steam.