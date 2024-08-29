Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are heading for a revenge tour in the upcoming season. Injuries and fatigue along with a sudden coaching shift disallowed them from being able to compete against the Boston Celtics for the title. However, a key member of the Milwaukee Bucks was able to step up for Doc Rivers and he goes by the name of Bobby Portis. His consistent style of play has kept his team afloat but the NBA 2k25 does not seem to see his impact.

Bobby Portis has fallen to an 80 overall rating in NBA 2k25. The Bucks center used to be rated as an 82 overall throughout the whole of NBA 2k24. So, he was understandably baffled as to why Ronnie 2k and the rest of the game development crew gave him this rating. The big man outlined his dismay in his latest post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Peeped the 2k ratings @NBA2K @Ronnie2K lol no way I got worse,” he declared.

How did Bobby Portis do during the Bucks' 2023-24 campaign?

Well, it is safe to say that he was the most consistent producer despite a shift in philosophy between Adrian Griffin and Doc Rivers. When Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard were not available, the Bucks leaned on him to close games. In fact, he played a whopping and complete 82 games for Milwaukee.

Admittedly, there was a drop-off in the numbers that he produced for the Bucks. From a 14.1-points-per-game type of guy, he slipped down to 13.8 points per contest. However, his efficiency in knocking down shots got better. Portis managed to knock down 50.8% of his shots from all three levels of scoring. This was a big improvement from his previous field goal percentage which clocked in at 49.6%.

When it came to battling for boards, Giannis Antetokounmpo had some insurance because of him. Portis grabbed 7.4 of them throughout the games he played. Admittedly, this is a lower number than his previous season's output. Back in the 2022-23 season, he was able to notch 9.6 rebounds. This was the closest that he got to averaging a double-double.

The 80 overall he got from NBA 2k25 is not the definitive rating he will get for the whole season. He can always improve his production such that Ronnie 2k and the rest of the game development team change his overall. Who knows? Maybe he even gets a chip on his shoulder and his numbers skyrocket in the Bucks' incoming run.