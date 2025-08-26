Boston Red Sox slugger Trevor Story is having an incredible bounce-back season. Story has now officially hit his 200th career home run, which is a remarkable achievement.

The longtime shortstop broke onto the scene with the Colorado Rockies, where he smashed a ton of home runs early on in his career. In fact, the slugger hit 123 of his 200 homers in his first four seasons playing in the Mile High City. Story played alongside Nolan Arenado and was the replacement for Troy Tulowitzki. Story is now just 25 homers shy of Tulo.

Injuries surfaced, and his home run production slipped. His final season in Colorado, Story bounced back with 24 home runs and ended with an .801 OPS. That was a very productive season. He then went to the Boston Red Sox, where the homers did not come right away. He smacked 16 in his first year there, but then only combined to hit five over the last two seasons. Story's resurgence this year has been fun to witness.

Story just hit his 21st of the season and now has the third-most RBIs in a single season in his career. He will soon pass 85 RBIs, which is the second-most. In 2018, he finished with 108.

The Sox are playing well right now. They have been one of the hottest teams this summer, but have cooled off a tad. As of now, Boston owns the top Wild Card spot, and they are second in the AL East behind the Toronto Blue Jays by five games. Boston is just 0.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in both the division and the Wild Card.

The good news for the Sox is that they are currently up 2-0 against the Baltimore Orioles thanks to the blast from Story and another one from David Hamilton. It is the 4th inning with lots of ball left to be played.

