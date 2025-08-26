2025 has not gone the way the San Francisco Giants intended. Although the team had hopes of contending for a playoff spot in manager Bob Melvin's first year, injuries and ineffectiveness have hampered the major league roster. Once again, the Giants were hit with a major injury blow. This time, according to longtime San Francisco beat writer Susan Slusser on X (formerly Twitter), it's All-Star reliever Randy Rodriguez.

“Randy Rodriguez to the IL with an elbow sprain,” reported Slusser on Wednesday. “Winn recalled.”

After the struggles of Ryan Walker earlier this season, as well as the trade of Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees, Rodriguez has taken over the closing role as of late. Now, this elbow ailment might keep him out for the rest of 2025. After all, there are only a few weeks left in the season. It would make sense for the Giants to protect the 25-year-old in order for him to make a return to the team at full health. After being named to his first All-Star team this year, the future looks bright for Rodriguez. Will he return and contribute this season?

Giants look to finish 2025 on a high note

San Francisco Giants pitcher Keaton Winn (67) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Oracle Park.
Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Even if Rodriguez is lost, Winn is no slouch. The 27-year-old has only pitched in two games this season with the big-league club but was considered to be a potential starter before a rough 2024. Now in the bullpen, Winn looks to be sharper. He won't need to step into a high leverage role. A role towards the backend of the bullpen where Melvin and his staff can use his length would be the right move.

While San Francisco is still in the Wild Card hunt, it doesn't look like they will be able to make the seven-game deficit between themselves and the last NL Wild Card spot. Although the 63-68 record so far in Melvin's first season is a disappointment, it's clear that president of baseball operations Buster Posey has some talented pieces. Can the Giants add more during the winter to help Rodriguez out in the bullpen? It's just one of many areas that the San Francisco brass will likely address in a couple months' time.

