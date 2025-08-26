The Dallas Cowboys have made their final roster cuts with the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles right around the corner. After making some tough decisions to bring the roster size to 53 players, head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted how difficult the process is to release players from the team.

While talking with media members on Tuesday, the 51-year-old head coach admitted that the first time having to make cuts in this position was tough to do, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas News. Schottenheimer said that all of the players on the team were ready to play for the Cowboys, and that made cutting them difficult than he potentially anticipated.

“These guys bought in,” said Schottenheimer. “It was hard to sit down in front of them and tell them the why.”

The Cowboys cut 32 players from the roster ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. EST deadline. Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff also sent Jonathan Mingo, Payton Turner to the IR, while DeMarvion Overshown, Josh Butler were put on the PUP list. Additionally, Shavon Revel Jr. was put on the NFI reserve list, and Asim Richards was traded to the New Orleans Saints. All of those moves bring the Cowboys roster to 53 players, which is the required limit for all 32 teams in the league.

Micah Parsons remains on the active roster despite not participating in training camp or in any preseason games due to holding in for a new contract extension. It's been an ongoing storyline for the franchise as contract negotiations haven't been all that smooth. But the Cowboys and some of his teammates seem confident he'll eventually agree to a deal.

With the 53-man roster set, all eyes remain on Parsons. While the front office continues to find a resolution with the disgruntled star, Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys will focus on playing the Eagles on Thursday, September 4.