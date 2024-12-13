The Milwaukee Bucks have staged an impressive turnaround this season, recovering from a 2-8 start to climb to a 13-11 record. Their resurgence has earned them a spot in the NBA Cup semifinals, where they will face the Atlanta Hawks (14-12) in Las Vegas on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This marks the second season of the NBA Cup, a midseason tournament introduced to bring added excitement to the league’s schedule. The Bucks are looking to claim the title after the Los Angeles Lakers secured the inaugural championship last year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks’ cornerstone player, has been instrumental in their success. He led the Bucks to a quarterfinal victory over the Orlando Magic with a dominant performance, posting 37 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. Despite the allure of Sin City, Antetokounmpo made it clear that distractions like gambling and alcohol are not part of his focus.

“I don’t gamble because I believe I have a competition problem,” Antetokounmpo told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Sentinel. “I try to stay away from gambling because whatever I do, I do 100%,” he added. “I don’t drink. I don’t gamble. I don’t do none of that because I know if I got myself into that, it’s going to be hard for me to get out.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP play fuels Bucks-Hawks NBA Cup clash

Antetokounmpo’s focus mirrors his commitment on the court, where he continues to deliver MVP-caliber performances. Through 24 games, he is averaging 32.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, six assists, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 61.2% from the field.

The Bucks and Hawks share a compelling history, notably meeting in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Milwaukee prevailed in six games during that series and went on to secure their first NBA championship since 1971. While both teams have undergone significant changes since then, their clash in the NBA Cup semifinals rekindles a rivalry that once defined the East’s postseason narrative.

The NBA Cup provides Milwaukee an opportunity to showcase its resilience after a rocky start to the season. For Atlanta, it represents a chance to solidify its place as a formidable force in the East. With both teams hungry for success, the stakes are high in this midseason tournament.

As the Bucks prepare for their showdown in Las Vegas, Antetokounmpo’s discipline and leadership remain central to their ambitions. His ability to block out distractions underscores the mindset that has made him one of the league’s premier players. A win against the Hawks would not only highlight Milwaukee’s resurgence but also move them closer to their first NBA Cup title in the tournament’s second year.