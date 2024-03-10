On Sunday afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks picked up an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Clippers from the Crypto.com Arena following two straight losses to start the recent West Coast swing. Antetokounmpo and running mate Damian Lillard combined for 69 points in this one, and the Bucks were able to hold off a tough Clippers squad that was operating without the services of its two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
In fact, so dominant were the performances from Lillard and Antetokounmpo that they made a bit of NBA history in the process.
“Giannis and Dame are the first duo in NBA HISTORY to have 20+ PTS and 10+ AST in back-to-back games,” wrote the Bucks' official account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, counting stats have not been a problem for Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo ever since they joined forces with the Bucks in September of 2023. Rather, it was the Bucks' defense, or lack thereof, that kept Milwaukee from looking like a true threat in the Eastern Conference for most of this season.
However, despite some recent spillage, the Bucks have mostly pulled themselves together on that end of the floor under newly minted head coach Doc Rivers, who took over for Adrian Griffin shortly before the All-Star break.
Up next for the Bucks, the team will continue its West Coast trip with a road game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 12. That game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET.