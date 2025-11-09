The Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the Houston Rockets, and their star player is on the injury report before the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a left knee patellar tendinopathy issue this season, but he's still been able to play. Not only has he been able to play, but he's putting up big numbers while doing so. Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.4 points and 12.9 rebounds, and the Bucks have needed everything they can get from the star.

It won't be ideal for them for him to miss games, but they've won one without him so far this season. Against the Rockets, it may be a little harder to do so, especially with the talent that they have on the other side.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Rockets

Article Continues Below

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable against the Rockets, which basically means he'll be on the court playing during game time. For most of his career, Antetokounmpo has stayed relatively healthy, but there have been times late in the season when he's had to miss time, most specifically in the postseason. This season, the Bucks might need him more than ever, as there isn't a true No. 2 option next to him.

The Bucks have been getting contributions from several players on offense, and Ryan Rollins is one of those players who stepped up. This season, Rollins is averaging 16.7 points and has been instant offense for the Bucks when they needed it. When Antetokounmpo didn't play against the Golden State Warriors, Rollins stepped up and scored 32 points to help them get the win.

If the Bucks want to have success this season, they'll have to get players to step up like that almost every night to give Antetokounmpo some help. On other nights, Antetokounmpo might not even need help, and he'll carry the team all by himself.