Milwaukee Bucks sharpshooter Damian Lillard made NBA history on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, surpassing Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller to claim the fourth spot in NBA history for most three-pointers made with 2,561.
Miller shared a special message with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, praising Lillard after the All-Star MVP passed him on the list of basketball's most prolific long-range shooters.
“Congratulations Dame on moving up the charts. I’ve always loved your mentality and approach as a shooter,” Miller said. You’ve put in the long hours required to call yourself one of the best in the world. Continued success.”
Lillard, the two-time reigning 3-point contest champion, initially struggled against the Lakers, missing his first four attempts from beyond the arc. He eventually made a bomb from the left wing off a pass from Malik Beasley with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter, splashing his 2,561st triple to move past Miller.
The newly acquired Bucks guard added one more three-pointer before the end of the first half, moving him closer to the top of the all-time list, where Lillard now trails only Steph Curry, Ray Allen and James Harden. Curry leads the pack with 3,680 triples and counting, followed by Allen who finished his career with 2,973 3s. Harden has connected on 2,910 shots from deep.
Lillard's ascent up the rankings of greatest 3-point shooters in history was inevitable. The Oakland native has a legitimate chance to eventually claim the second spot behind Curry when his Hall-of-Fame career is all said and done.
As a rookie in 2012-13, Lillard was already launching 6.1 3-point attempts per game, showcasing his early recognition of the evolving importance of the shot. Despite his debut campaign coming before the NBA fully embraced the long ball, Lillard was shooting well above the league average at 36.8%. Throughout his career, he has maintained a 37.1% clip from beyond the arc on an average of 8.3 attempts per game.
With the way the game is evolving, it's plausible that Curry, Harden and Lillard could sit atop the 4,000-made-threes mountain.