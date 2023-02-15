The Chicago Bulls put assembled one of the most talented star trios in the NBA when they paired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic with star guard Zach LaVine at the 2021 NBA trade deadline and then traded for All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan a couple of months ahead of the 2021-22 regular season.

Due to injuries to LaVine and Lonzo Ball, who they traded for in the weeks leading up to their DeRozan acquisition, the Bulls haven’t been able to make major waves in the East. Nonetheless, the ever-shifting NBA landscape is pitiless, and Vucevic’s contract expires at the end of the season. For a team that wants to remain competitive, re-signing a player of Vucevic’s caliber is a priority.

Nonetheless, the 12-year veteran has hisown priorities.

As he looks ahead at his impending free agency, he admits that re-signing with the Bulls isn’t a guarantee, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“I feel good here. I’m in a good place. If they want to continue, we can come to an agreement. I’d consider it for sure, but also, being a free agent, I’ll have opportunities to look at other stuff.”

Vucevic expounds on the rationale for his stance, saying “there’s a lot that goes into it, but being on a team that’s trying to win and fight for something is going to be most important for me. Now, I have a third kid on the way, so I want a good place for my family and myself as well, and obviously the contract (money) as well. A mix of those three things will be important.”

For now, the 32-year-old’s focus is on “trying to finish the season strong,” which Bulls fans will love to hear. Nonetheless, they may not love his answer about his future with the team quite as much.