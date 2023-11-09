Damian Lillard used his scoring prowess to get the Bucks a win over Monty Williams' Pistons and got him near one of Kobe Bryant's feats.

The Milwaukee Bucks are giving the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers a run for their money. Giannis Antetokounmpo's squad has gradually gotten into the groove of their late-game offense. This has led them to a five-win record after their recent win over Monty Williams' Detroit Pistons. But, that win is not just the talk of the town. Rather, Damian Lillard joined an exclusive scoring club led by LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

The Bucks point guard now has 39 career 4th quarters where he scored 15+ points, per ESPN Stats & Info. Damian Lillard wrapped up the Pistons game with 34 points and three assists. These were all done in 34 minutes of play which gave the Giannis Antetokoumpo-led team a slight two-point win.

He is only one performance like this away from tying Kyrie Irving who has 40 of these. But, the Bucks' bucket-getter still has a long way to go such that he tops the list. James Harden would be his next nearest conquest at 49. However, LeBron James with 74 of these clutch performances, and Kobe Bryant who has 76 of them will be hard to beat.

The main way the Bucks star could accomplish this feat would be because of Adrian Griffin's greenlight. Lillard has shown the ability to light it up in the last 12 minutes of each game. It is the biggest reason why Dame Time became a notable term in the clutch. A lot of improvements still have to be made after nearly losing to Monty Williams' young squad. However, the Bucks' late-game offense surely shines. Keep the faith.