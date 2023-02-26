The marquee Finals rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns is not looking great so far. Already, Phoenix star Kevin Durant is officially listed as out. Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out by Mike Budenholzer due to a quad injury he suffered a couple of games ago, per Jamal Collier.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) will not play this afternoon against the Phoenix Suns. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: “We’re confident this is a very common occurrence in our league…takes a day or two and its nothing more than that”

As Mike Budenholzer noted, Giannis’ impending absence is not necessarily a cause for alarm. It could very well be a minor injury that the team is not taking their chances on. Besides, the health of the star for the playoffs is much needed.

Despite the two star forwards being out, the Suns-Bucks matchup should still provide plenty of fireworks for viewers. This is a rematch of the 2021 Finals, and both teams have kept their cores mostly intact. It will still be the Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday show vs. Devin Booker and Chris Paul. This will be most likely an intense game filled with emotions from both sides.

The Bucks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season, thanks in large part to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brilliance. The Greek superstar has been overshadowed by Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, but he’s still having an MVP-caliber season for himself. Milwaukee will now gear up for the inevitable clash they’ll have against the best of the Eastern Conference.