The Milwaukee Bucks are on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Bucks are 41-21 this season, and they have won their last six games. They have also beaten the Warriors once this season already. In their win over Golden State, the Bucks were able to put up 129 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 60 points, 12 assists, and 15 rebounds. Khris Middleton had 24 of his own points in the win, as well. However, Middleton remains out with an ankle injury. Giannis is dealing with an unjury of his own, and he is questionable for the game Wednesday night.
The Warriors are 32-28 this season, and they have been playing very well lately. They were just blown out by the Boston Celtics, but they have won seven of their last 10 games. In their loss against the Bucks earlier this season, the Warriors did not have Steph Curry. Brandin Podziemski finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Klay Thompson had 21 of his own points, but Jonathan Kuminga led the team with 28 points off the bench.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bucks-Warriors Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +124
Golden State Warriors: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -146
Over: 228.5 (-110)
Under: 228.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Warriors
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks are the second-highest scoring team in the NBA at 121.4 points per game. Their offense is a big reason for their success in the last six games (their winning streak). The Bucks are scoring 115.2 points per game in those games. When the Bucks score over 115 points this season, they are 34-7. The Bucks put up 129 points in their first matchup with the Warriors, so scoring 115 in this one should not be a problem. If the Bucks can put up points like they did the first time, they will win this game.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
Injuries are one thing to keep in mind here. The Warriors are healthy in this one, so Steph Curry will be active. Without Curry this season, the Warriors are 0-3, so having him healthy, which he usually is, is a big help. Curry makes a massive difference on the court, and the Warriors have a great chance to cover the spread because he is playing. The Bucks could be without Giannis, as well. Not having Giannis is going to be a big hit to Milwaukee as he is one of the best in the NBA. With him out, the Warriors will be able to win this game at home.
Milwaukee allows 116.9 points per game, which is not bad, but it is not great. The Warriors should be able to do some scoring against the Bucks in this game. They did a good job in the first game, but it was not enough. However, if the Warriors can get their scoring up in this game, and take advantage of the weakened Bucks team, they will cover the spread.
Final Bucks-Warriors Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a fun game. The Warriors are a good team, but the Bucks can be a little better. However, Giannis is hurting and the Bucks need him. I am going to take the Warriors moneyline.
Final Bucks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors ML (-146)