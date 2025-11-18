ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with a betting prediction and pick for tonight's big NBA tilt as the Memphis Grizzlies (4-10) take on the San Antonio (9-4). Taking a look at the upcoming odds, we'll make our Grizzlies-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 12th in the Western Conference, most recently falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-100. They've lost four of their last five games for a 4-10 record, coming into this matchup against San Antonio as the road underdogs.

The San Antonio Spurs are fifth in the Western standings, most recently beating the Sacramento Kings 123-110. They're 9-4 with three wins in their last five games, so they'll look to extend their strong form at home against Memphis.

NBA Betting Odds courtesy of DraftKings

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +6.5 (-118)

San Antonio Spurs: -6.5 (-102)

Over: 232.5 (-115)

Under: 232.5 (-105)

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Key Injuries

Memphis: Ja Morant (OUT), left knee / Javon Small (OUT), toe / Ty Jerome (OUT), calf / Scotty Pippen Jr. (OUT), toe / Brandon Clarke (OUT), knee

San Antonio: Victor Wembanyama (OUT), calf / Stephon Castle (OUT), hip / Dylan Harper (OUT), calf / Jordan McLaughlin (OUT), hamstring

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-5 (1-5 ATS) on the road this season, the San Antonio Spurs are 6-2 (5-3 ATS) at home.

are 1-5 (1-5 ATS) on the road this season, the are 6-2 (5-3 ATS) at home. Overall, the Memphis Grizzlies are 4-10 ATS. The San Antonio Spurs are 5-6-2 ATS.

are 4-10 ATS. The are 5-6-2 ATS. The Memphis Grizzlies' O/U record is 5-9 which is tied for last in the league, the San Antonio Spurs ‘ O/U record is 7-6.

O/U record is 5-9 which is tied for last in the league, the ‘ O/U record is 7-6. The Grizzlies are 2-3 ATS, while the Spurs are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

are 2-3 ATS, while the are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. The Grizzlies are 8-2 (5-5 ATS) against the Spurs in their last 10 meetings.

are 8-2 (5-5 ATS) against the in their last 10 meetings. Grizzlies' Last 5: 1-4

1-4 Spurs' Last 5: 3-2

Keys to Grizzlies vs. Spurs Matchup

The Memphis Grizzlies are facing an unprecedented test at their point guard position as Ja Morant has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a Grade 1 right calf strain. This injury opens the door for an offensive void that will ultimately determine how Memphis performs on the road. With Morant absent, Jaren Jackson Jr. has emerged as the primary scoring option, collecting a team-leading 26 points in the loss at Cleveland despite shooting just 26.1 percent from the field.

Jackson Jr. will have to sustain his aggressive approach if the Grizzlies want to compete here, especially against a San Antonio team with its own depth issues. The Grizzlies' supporting cast of Jaylen Wells, Cam Spencer, and newly signed two-way contract player Jahmai Mashack will need to manage point guard duties and minimize turnovers against a Spurs defense that has been solid throughout the season.​

The San Antonio Spurs are without their centerpiece Victor Wembanyama as the 21-year-old is sidelined with a left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Wembanyama has been playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 26.2 points, leading the league in rebounds at 12.9 per game, and leading all defenders with 3.6 blocks per game. Luke Kornet has stepped into the starting role and delivered strong performances, tallying a double-double against Sacramento with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox will need to shoulder the entire load on offensive and has been efficient over since coming back from injury, averaging 22.0 points and 6.8 assists. The Spurs' bench depth and veteran leadership from role players will be tested considerably in this contest, but San Antonio's 9-4 record suggests they have the depth to maintain competitiveness without their star center.​

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

The San Antonio Spurs should comfortably cover the 6.5-point spread against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night at the Frost Bank Center. Despite playing without their star center Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs have demonstrated enough depth and resilience to handle a depleted Grizzlies squad limping into town on a four-game losing streak.​

San Antonio's 9-4 record speaks volumes about their ability to win games without their star center. Luke Kornet has stepped in admirably, posting 13 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting against Sacramento while adding three blocks in his first game as a starter. De'Aaron has done a great job at taking over the leading role, and the Spurs' veteran presence under coach Mitch Johnson has kept them competitive even with Wembanyama sidelined for at least two to three weeks.​

Memphis, conversely, sits at 4-10 and has struggled mightily on the road with just a 1-5 record away from home. The loss of Ja Morant for at least two weeks creates an enormous scoring void that Jaren Jackson Jr. alone cannot fill, especially against a stingy Spurs defense that's allowing just 112.1 points per game. The Grizzlies' bench depth cannot compensate for having to run point guard-by-committee against a team playing with continuity and home-court advantage.​

Look for the Spurs to cover the 6.5-point spread as San Antonio's experience and defensive prowess will prove too much for a Grizzlies team lacking their primary playmaker.​

Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction and Pick: San Antonio Spurs -6.5 (-102); OVER 232.5 (-115)