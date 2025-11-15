ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 11. It's a matchup that feels like a defining moment for the NFC West race. Seattle enters as one of the league’s most explosive offensive teams. They are powered by a rejuvenated passing attack and an aggressive defensive front. On the other side, the Rams counter with one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks. They also have a star-studded receiving corps and a defense that has quietly risen into top-tier form. With both teams trending upward and loaded with playmakers, Sunday’s game promises the kind of fireworks that could shape the playoff picture.

Seahawks vs. Rams betting odds

Seahawks: +3.5, +150

Rams: -3.5, -180

Over: 48.5, -112

Under: 48.5, -108

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Seahawks vs. Rams key injuries for Week 11

Seahawks: WR Tory Horton (groin/shin) questionable, C Jalen Sundell (knee) questionable.

Rams: WR Davante Adams (oblique) questionable, DT Kobie Turner (back) questionable.

Seahawks vs. Rams betting trends

The Seahawks and Rams have played each other 31 times from 2010 onwards. The Rams have the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, 17-14, over those games. The Seahawks, however, won their latest encounter, 30-25, in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season. Entering Week 11, both teams are on four-game win streaks.

2025 records:

Seattle, 7-2 straight up, 7-2 ATS; Los Angeles, 7-2 straight up, 7-2 ATS

Over/Under

Seattle 6-3; Los Angeles, 4-5

Keys to Seahawks vs. Rams matchup

Seahawks:

Seattle’s offense has been nothing short of dominant. Sam Darnold is playing the best football of his career. The Seahawks also lead the league with 9.2 net yards per pass attempt. The Darnold–Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection is the engine of the attack. Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards and poses matchup problems for any secondary.

Defensively, the Seahawks have been elite. They rank near the top of the league in sacks, pressure rate, and run defense. Their ability to collapse the pocket could be a deciding factor.

Seattle’s 4–0 record against the spread on the road also signals a team that thrives in hostile environments.

Rams:

The Rams counter with a blistering offense of their own. Matthew Stafford has thrown 13 touchdowns in his last three games. He is delivering the ball with precision and aggression. With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams stretching and dissecting coverages, Los Angeles has arguably the most dangerous wide receiver duo in the league.

Their defense has quietly become one of the NFL’s most disciplined units. It ranks ninth in opponent passer rating allowed and excelling at shutting down the deep ball. At home in SoFi Stadium, where they traditionally play well, the Rams carry both comfort and confidence.

Seahawks vs. Rams prediction and pick

Both teams have explosive aerial attacks, top-tier playmakers, and defenses that can swing momentum in a single series. Expect a fast-paced, high-intensity matchup. Both quarterbacks should put up big numbers.

Seattle’s road success is notable. However, the Rams’ offensive balance and home-field edge give them a slight advantage in late-game execution. With two high-powered offenses, the scoreboard should keep climbing.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 30, Seahawks 27 (Rams win, but Seahawks cover)

Spread: Seahawks +3.5

Over/Under: Over 48.5