ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for another betting prediction and pick for UFC 322 as we'll see a competitive ranked bout in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division. No. 4-ranked Erin Blanchfield will welcome No. 8 Tracy Cortez as both fighters look to earn a future title shot with a win. Check our UFC 322 odds series for the Cortez-Blanchfield prediction and pick.

Tracy Cortez (12-2) has gone 6-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2019. While she hasn't been particularly active over the last six years, Cortez bounced back from a loss to Rose Namajunas with her latest dominance over Viviane Araujo. Now, she'll hope to jump the rankings against another elite opponent. Cortez stands 5-foot-5 with a 65.5-inch reach.

Erin Blanchfield (13-2) has gone 7-1 since entering the UFC in 2021. Notching six consecutive wins (three finishes) upon her arrival to the promotion, Blanchfield suffered her first loss to Manon Fiorot. Bouncing back against Rose Namajunas in unanimous fashion, she'll hope to exact a title shot with a win here. Blanchfield stands 5-foot-4 with a 66-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 Odds: Tracy Cortez-Erin Blanchfield Odds

Tracy Cortez: +220

Erin Blanchfield: -270

Over 2.5 rounds: -445

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Tracy Cortez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Viviane Araujo – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Tracy Cortez turned in a great performance against Viviane Araujo, digging deep and turning up the aggression late in the fight. She also managed to land three of five takedowns, dominating in the grappling realm and controlling her opponent throughout most of the time on the ground. With a win here, Cortez could be one fight away from her first title opportunity if she's able to pull through as the underdog.

Cortez is extremely well-rounded in all areas of the fight and very willing to absorb a punch, making her very dangerous when she's moving forward. Her kicking game extends to all three levels and she could be a threat to land if she's able to time the takedown attempts from her opponent. Either way, Cortez will want to avoid clinches against the cage and being put on her back.

Still, Cortez has only been submitted once in her career and does a masterful job of using her wrestling to her advantage. Her real advantage will be on the feet and mixing up her looks from there, hoping she can catch Blanchfield biting on any of her feints. Threatening the takedown and keeping her opponent guessing will go a long way for her during this particular matchup.

Article Continues Below

Why Erin Blanchfield Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rose Namajunas – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Following her loss to Manon Fiorot, Erin Blanchfield bounced back in a big way with a dominant win over a former champion in Namajunas. Many though Blanchfield would struggle in the striking against a strong practitioner like Namajunas, but Blanchfield managed to out-strike her opponent 193-101 while also landing two takedowns. She continues to evolve her game and should come into this bout in her best form yet.

Blanchfield, as is the case with each of her bouts, will be a huge threat to finish the fight on the ground. She becomes a nightmare if she can manage to find the mounted crucifix position as we've seen her change the trajectory of fights from there. Blanchfield will also be a threat on the feet with her improved striking, constantly keeping the wrestling in the back pocket if she needs it.

Blanchfield's constant improvement makes her the rightful favorite in this fight and if she can manage the distance early on, she should be able to land the more damaging shots throughout this fight.

Final Tracy Cortez-Erin Blanchfield Prediction & Pick

This will be a much more competitive matchup than people expect and despite the betting lines, Tracy Cortez has all the skills to have a chance in this fight as the underdog. It'll be interesting to see who's able to take the driver's seat in terms of the striking, but Cortez certainly has the advantage when it comes to distance control and stringing together combinations.

Blanchfield, while not as fluid with her striking, has been extremely effective in landing through the exchanges and absorbing damage. She's not afraid to walk into the line of fire and her aggressive nature could be a huge advantage in this fight.

While the betting line should be closer, Erin Blanchfield's submission grappling will be the great equalizer, but it wouldn't be smart to count Tracy Cortez out of this fight. For our prediction, we'll roll with Erin Blanchfield to win a much tougher fight than expected.

Final Tracy Cortez-Erin Blanchfield Prediction & Pick: Erin Blanchfield (-270); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-445)