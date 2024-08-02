The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quarterback of the defense in Lavonte David, who has been terrorizing quarterbacks since his days with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.

The outside linebacking extraordinaire has what it takes to lead teammates to bigger and better things, and his opinion is trusted among coaches and fans. Recently, David took it upon himself to hype up a rookie on the opposite side of the ball who could star for Baker Mayfield's offense this season: Jalen McMillan.

The David hype came amid an injury scare and update on YaYa Diaby. In the meantime, a Bucs offensive lineman got a historically big deal that will leave fans wondering if he is worth the money.

The Bucs are doubling down on their strengths this season and now it's up to David and his teammates to perform. Tampa Bay could watch the star of a young wideout rise during the 2024-2025 season, a development that could change the entire equation in sunny Gulf Coast Florida.

Jalen McMillan hype hits fever pitch

David's thoughts were shared by reporter JennaLaine from ESPN. Detailed and exuberant, they paint the picture of a player ready to make noise in year number one.

“He (has) a motor, man,” David said. “He goes. He understands, he takes coaching.”

McMillan is one of three high profile Washington Huskies rookies at the wide receiver position this season. He doesn't have the hype of top ten pick Rome Odunze heading into the season but he does have the luxury of flying under the radar.

McMillan's production dropped off in an alarming fashion last season for Coach Kalen DeBoer's team in Washington state but the team's success increased, leading many fans and scouts to believe the former UW receiver was undervalued in this year's draft.

David stated that McMillan and Baker Mayfield are creating a rapport with each other and sounded excited about the possibility of a big season from the talented duo.

Buccaneers passing game to take the next step?

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and McMillan could form the best receiving trio in the National Football League, and Mayfield could bring their games to Herculean heights this season.

Mayfield has been waiting his whole career for the perfect situation and now he may have it with Todd Bowles' team in Tampa Bay. Chris Godwin has the red zone receiving skills to score at will on opposing teams while Evans can do the same with even more frequency and regularity.

McMillan's ability to take instruction from Coach Todd Bowles and his staff could be the x-factor in Tampa Bay becoming a top five passing attack. If McMillan can nail the small details, he could find himself open down the field early and often.

The Bucs already have a solid running game, now the passing game appears ready to ascend to new heights of productivity and excitement, with Mayfield and his receivers leading the way.