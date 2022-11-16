Published November 16, 2022

By Tim Crean

The Buffalo Bills Week 11 matchup with the Cleveland Browns comes fresh off the Bills’ latest heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While neutral fans thought it was the game of the year, Bills Mafia couldn’t believe the team did it to them again. The NFL always keeps moving on, though, so ahead of Bills-Browns, let’s make some bold Bills Week 11 predictions.

The Bills are in a slightly better spot heading into Week 11 than last week if only because they know quarterback Josh Allen is ready to go. He is still dealing with a UCL elbow injury, but if last week’s 43 pass attempt, 330-yard performance was any indication, he should be fine to carry on this season.

As for the Browns, this is (almost assuredly) the last game with Jacoby Brissett under center. The team takes its bye next week, and after that, their $230 million QB, Deshaun Watson, comes back from his 10-game suspension.

This isn’t exactly a must-win for the Bills just yet, as they have tiebreakers over the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Baltimore Ravens, and games left against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, but it sure is getting close. With that in mind, let’s make out bold Bills Week 11 predictions.

4. Josh Allen builds on his league-leading interception total

Both before and after the elbow injury, Josh Allen has been more careless with the football than at any point since his rookie season in 2018. Allen now leads the NFL with 10 interceptions after throwing six in his last three games.

Unfortunately for the Bills, this is just who Allen is at this point. Like Brett Favre or Warren Moon, Allen is a gun-slinger and has so much arm talent, he knows he can get away with throws most quarterbacks can’t. Those traits occasionally get him in trouble, though, and you have stretches like Weeks 8, 9, and 10.

Bills QB Josh Allen is receiving medical attention after throwing this interception. Prayers up for Josh 🙏pic.twitter.com/I9GnWKlj3i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

The key for Allen is to try and minimize these tendencies as much as possible, especially in the red zone and late in games. However, even if he does, INTs are still going to be a part of his game.

While the bold Bills Week 11 prediction here is that Allen builds on his interception total, let’s say it’s only one this week, which may be the best the team and its fans can ask for at this point.

3. The Bills D sends Jacoby Brissett to the bench for good

Someday, you will be at a sports bar, and you’ll see the trivia question: Who filled in for Deshaun Watson on the Cleveland Browns in 2022 when the QB was suspended? The answer, of course, will be Jacoby Brissett, but by that point, you may not remember.

Brissett’s Browns tenure has been rather inauspicious. His goal was to keep the Browns afloat in the 2022 AFC playoff race until Watson got back, and at 3-6, it’s likely he didn’t do that.

The Bills D is still banged-up, but it looks like one of the unit’s captains, safety Jordan Poyer could return on Sunday. Poyer or no Poyer, the Bills D showed last week that even though they will give up more yards and big plays in their weakened state, they can still bow up when it matters most.

In the Week 11 Bills-Browns tilt, look for the Buffalo D to take a step back toward its dominating ways and make Brissett’s last 2022 start one he wants to forget.

2. Allen finally gets some help from Ken Dorsey and the running game

Aside from his Favre-ian tendencies, another reason Josh Allen struggles at times with interceptions and bad passes is that it seems as though offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey refuses to call running plays.

The Bills are 25th in the league in rushing attempts this season with 222. Take away even half of Allen’s 68 carries, and the Bills running backs are in last place by a decent margin.

The funny thing is, after drafting James Cook out of Georgia and trading Zack Moss to the Indianapolis Colts for Nyheim Hines, the Bills have a unique stable of running backs who Dorsey could create a distinctive running game with.

However, Dorsey doesn’t seem interested in doing that. Singletary’s had some good games but hasn’t had enough action to get 100 yards in a single contest yet. Cook has a 5.1 yards per carry average but just 33 carries. And the Bills haven’t handed the ball to Hines yet, despite trading for him on November 1.

The Bills need to get the running game going, and this is the game to do it as the Browns have given up the 12th-most rushing yards in the league (1,180).

1. Bills 31, Browns 21

The Bills have some problems, and the two losses to the Jets and Vikings have highlighted those problems. That said, the Bills are still one of the best teams in the NFL, and in the Bills-Browns game on Sunday, they’ll prove it.

The final bold Bills Week 11 prediction here is that Josh Allen and Buffalo show what they’re made of and take care of business against an inferior team. If they do, there will be hope in Bills Mafia that the team can right the ship and go into the playoff strong.

If not, it could spell doom for this once-promising Bills season.