Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Josh Allen didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration after the Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point third-quarter lead and lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime.

The Bills appeared to be on their way to an easy victory after they found themselves up 27-10 late in the third quarter of their Week 10 showdown with the Vikings. However, a strong run from Minnesota accompanied by a series of mistakes from Buffalo fueled an epic collapse for the ages for the home team.

After Dalvin Cook rushed for an 81-yard touchdown to cut the Bills’ lead to just 10 before the end of the third quarter, everything went downward spiral for Buffalo. The Vikings did play hard to keep themselves alive, but Allen and co. didn’t help themselves either. The veteran quarterback even had a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter that allowed Minnesota to take the lead.

While Josh Allen was able to help the Bills force OT, they shouldn’t have been in that situation in the first place. In the end, they ended up losing in the extra period, with the star signal-caller committing another mistake by throwing an interception.

After the game, the 26-year-old QB was visibly frustrated for the loss, and he didn’t try to hide it at all.

“Losing sucks. Sucks this way even worse. Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better … It’s on me. Can’t have that, Allen shared.

The Bills dropped to 6-3 on the season with the loss, which also marks the first time they suffered back-to-back defeats. They lost in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

Buffalo returns to action in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, and sure enough, they’ll be hoping they won’t be making the same mistakes at home.