It is Wednesday Night MACtion as Buffalo visits Eastern Michigan. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Buffalo-Eastern Michigan prediction and pick.

Buffalo-Eastern Michigan Last Game – Matchup History

Buffalo enters the game sitting at 6-4 on the year. They have won two straight and last time out faced off against Ball State. After being down 45-31 in the fourth quarter, Buffalo would tie the game. In overtime, they gave up a field goal but scored a touchdown to take a 51-48 victory. Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan is 5-5 on the year but has lost three straight. Last time out, they were dominated by Ohio. They would fall in that game 35-10.

Overall Series: This will be the 12th meeting between these two schools. Eastern Michigan leads the all-time series 7-4. These two teams last met in 2023, with Eastern Michigan taking a 24-11 victory, and breaking a three-game Buffalo winning streak over Eastern Michigan.

Here are the Buffalo-Eastern Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Buffalo-Eastern Michigan Odds

Buffalo: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +112

Eastern Michigan: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 53.5 (-118)

Under: 53.5 (-104)

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo has been led on offense by CJ Ogbonna this year. He has completed 149 of 267 passes for 1,791 yards and 13 scores. He has just four interceptions but has been sacked 17 times. Still, Ogbonna has been solid in the running game, running for 221 yards and six touchdowns. In the receiving game, Victor Snow has led the way. He has 39 receptions this year, with 498 yards, and four touchdowns. Snow has also run the ball for two touchdowns. JJ Jenkins has also been solid, with 30 receptions for 413 yards and three scores. Taji Johnson rounds out the top receivers. He has 15 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

In the running game, Al-Jay Henderson has led the way. He has run the ball 128 times for 688 yards and siux touchdowns. Further, Jacquez Barksdal has been solid. He has run for 253 yards the year and two touchdowns.

Buffalo is 109th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are 115th in the nation in opponent yards per game. Buffalo is 89th against the run while sitting 120th against the pass. Shaun Dolac has been great for Buffalo this year. He leads the team with 137 tackles this year, while also having three sacks, four passes defended, and three interceptions this year. Further, Kobe Stewart has been solid, coming into the game with 7.5 sacks. Buffalo has 18 sacks on the year, while also having 15 takeaways.

Why Eastern Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Cole Snyder has led the offense this year for Eastern Michigan. He has completed 209 of 347 passes for 2,242 yards. Snyder has 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He has been sacked 28 times but still has positive rushing yards. Snyder has run for 297 yards including his -177 yards in sack yardage. He has also run in four touchdowns.

In the receiving game, Oran Singleton has led the way. He has 62 receptions for 627 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, Terry Lockett Jr. has 37 receptions for 529 yards and has also scored three times. Markus Allen has also been solid, with 31 receptions for 405 yards this year. Finally, tight end Max Reese has 22 receptions for 201 yards and two scores. In the running game, Delbert Mimms III has led the way. He has run 154 times this year for 629 yards and seven touchdowns. Furthermore, Elijah Jackson-Anderson has 54 carries for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan is 94th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 98th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 96th in opponent rush yards per game this year while sitting 85th against the pass this year. Peyton Price has been solid this year. He has 4.5 sacks while sitting fourth on the team in tackles. Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson has three sacks this year as well, plus a fumble recovery. Luke Murphy has also been good, leading the team with 70 tackles while having an interception and a fumble recovery.

Final Buffalo-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick

Buffalo comes into the game sitting at 5-5 against the spread this year but has failed to cover in three of the last four games. Eastern Michigan is 7-3 against the spread this year, but just 3-3 in conference play. This should be a close game in this one. Buffalo is slightly better on offense this year, while Eastern Michigan is better on defense this year. Still, Buffalo is 27th in the nation in turnover margin per game, while sitting sixth in penalties per game this year. Eastern Michigan is 57th in turnover margin per game, and 75th in penalties per game this year. That will be the difference in this one.

Final Buffalo-Eastern Michigan Prediction & Pick: Buffalo +2.5 (-106)