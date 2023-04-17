The 2023 NBA Playoffs are officially here with some memorable moments already in the books. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, they are not part of this chapter. After failing to qualify for the playoffs, the organization is likely already thinking about what could change moving forward.

In the regular season, the Bulls went 40-42 to secure the No. 10 seed and the final Play-In spot in the Eastern Conference. Chicago had six fewer wins compared to their previous season.

The team managed to upset the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in Canada to advance in the Play-In Tournament. However, the Bulls were not a match for the Miami Heat. After losing 102-91 on the road, they were eliminated from postseason contention.

Now with eyes on the 2023-24 season, this offseason could be crucial for the franchise’s future. Nikola Vucevic will be an unrestricted free agent and could leave after being acquired from the Orlando Magic for Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks. Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Beverley will also test the market in 2023.

Additionally, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso are all eligible for extensions. All three, especially DeRozan, played a crucial role in the team’s rotation and would be major losses if they leave in the near future.

Other than all their own free agents and potential extensions, the Bulls should also think about how to improve the roster. With that being said, here is the biggest need the Chicago Bulls must address in the 2023 NBA offseason.

Bulls’ biggest need in 2023 NBA offseason: long-range shooting

It is no secret that DeMar DeRozan has been a key part of Chicago’s resurgence in recent years. The veteran was an All-Star in his first two seasons with the organization after not making it to the festivities since his time with the Toronto Raptors.

While he has been very important to the team, there is one aspect of his game that still needs some work. In two seasons with the Bulls, DeRozan hit 33.8% of his 3-pointers. This average is better than his career’s but significantly lower than the league’s average.

Other than DeRozan, many fellow Bulls struggled from beyond the arc in 2022-23. Vucevic made 34.9% of 4.2 attempts per game. Dosunmu and Beverley’s shooting splits were just 31.2% and 30.9%, respectively.

Those numbers ended up reflecting on the team’s system throughout the year. Chicago averaged only 28.9 long-range shots and 10.4 makes per game. Both marks were the lowest in the league during the regular season.

In the Play-In loss to the Heat, Chicago made only eight 3-pointers. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan missed all their eight attempts combined.

Because of that, the Bulls’ front office should consider going after high-volume yet efficient 3-point shooters. In free agency, Seth Curry, Will Barton and Kevin Love are some names that may be available on friendly deals. If the Bulls are willing to spend more money, Gary Trent Jr. and Cameron Johnson are young options who could be part of the organization’s future.

The Bulls could also try to address their poor long-distance shooting in the 2023 NBA Draft. If Chicago jumps to the top four in the lottery, it would keep its first-round pick instead of sending it to Orlando. Should that happen, Victor Wembanyama or Brandon Miller could help the team’s floor spacing.

Chicago must think about adding more efficient 3-point shooters in the 2023 offseason. With DeRozan not being a volume long-range scorer, the Bulls need to surround him with more players who can take those shots when needed.