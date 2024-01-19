Billy Donovan got real on the Bulls' trade possibilities

Rumors have been flying about the Chicago Bulls potentially shipping off some pieces, with Zach LaVine being the name that sticks out the most, but head coach Billy Donovan got real about what he has been hearing after a 116-110 win over the Toronto Raptors, who have been active and shipped out OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam recently to Eastern Conference rivals in the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

“I haven't really ever heard [the front office] say, ‘This is going on, this is happening; we've got to go do something,'” Billy Donovan said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times. “I think everything, from my perspective, has always been well thought out, looking at the team, how to make it better. We're always doing that through the course of the season, looking for ways to make us better. But I haven't had a conversation like that. Like, ‘Hey, Anunoby is going to New York. We've got to do [something].' I've never had a conversation like that with them at all.”

The Bulls have pulled closer to .500, and sit at 20-23 on the season after the win over the Raptors. They currently sit in a play-in tournament spot. However, it could still make sense to trade some players away ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Zach LaVine is the most obvious name that could be traded, as he has made it aware that he would be open to moving somewhere else. The Bulls could also get some good value for a player like Alex Caruso.

Regardless, it is clear that Donovan has not indication what direction the Bulls are going in ahead of the deadline.