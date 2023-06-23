The Chicago Bulls are in flux, with injuries and big contracts creating a lot of questions for their immediate future. With significant roster turnover possibly looming, the onus was on the front office to scoop up solid and inexpensive talent at the 2023 NBA Draft, and immediately following it.

Signing undrafted power forward and now former member of the reigning National Champion UConn Huskies Adama Sanogo to a two-way contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, is a practical move that adds a potential rotation player. He dominated during the NCAA tournament and feasted on both Miami and San Diego State en route to being named Final Four Most Oustanding Player.

Maybe even more important than his skill set, though, is that Sanogo was a culture-changer. His progression over his three years at UConn coincided with that of the program. A proud college basketball tradition would not have been restored without the Mali native. His low-post heavy game will not easily translate to the next level due to his 6-foot-9 frame, but he showed a willingness to expand his arsenal last season (more than one 3-point attempt per game).

The combination of soft offensive touch, terrific rebounding and strong intangibles makes him an ideal fit in Chicago. This franchise thrives when its identity is defined by toughness and grit. It worked for UConn basketball and would do wonders for the Bulls. Adama Sanogo is not going to be the face of that potential movement, but he can add a necessary jolt.

For a team that does not yet know which direction their headed in, picking up one of the most consistent producers in the NCAA the last two years is a good way to begin this uncertain offseason.