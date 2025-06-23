The Chicago Bulls will be getting point guard Jevon Carter back for one more season as he decided to exercise his player option for the last year on his contract. Carter signed a three-year contract with the Bulls back in 2023, and he is set to make $6.8 million on the Bulls this season before hitting free agency.

“Being told Bulls guard Jevon Carter is exercising his $6.8 million player option for the 2025-26 season,” Marc Stein said in a post.

Jevon Carter has bounced all over the league since starting his NBA career back in 2018. After an impressive college career at West Virginia, he was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Since then, Carter has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and the Bulls.

Article Continues Below

Carter has been a role player at every stop as he has only started 49 games in his career, and he has only averaged over 20 minutes per game during one season. He hasn't done too much since joining the Bulls as he averaged five points per game, 1.3 assists per game and 0.8 rebounds per game during his first season, and then he averaged 4.3 PPG, 1.1 APG and 1.1 RPG this past season.

The best season of Carter's career came back in 2022-23 when he played for the Bucks. He did play on the Celtics for one game that season, but all other 81 games were played with Milwaukee. Carter averaged 22.4 MPG and he averaged 8.0 PPG, 2.4 APG and 2.5 RPG while shooting over 40% from three. It was a promising year, and he signed with the Bulls after that.

More news is coming for the Bulls as this will be a crucial offseason for the franchise. There have been rumors about the Bulls in terms of trade and free agency signings, and the upcoming NBA Draft will be big for Chicago as well. It will be interesting to see what this roster looks like when the 2025-26 season rolls around. We do know that Jevon Carter will be part of it.