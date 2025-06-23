There are a handful of superstar NBA players who can become free agents this offseason. Most of them have player options on their contract and/or won't leave the team they currently play with, though. Myles Turner is arguably the best unrestricted free agent set to hit the open market.

The Indiana Pacers center has long been considered a trade candidate, but the Pacers made the NBA Finals, and Turner was a big reason why.

The Pacers would love to have their center back, but the team's Game 7 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder could lead to him joining a new team in the offseason. If Turner doesn't return to Indianapolis, then where could he end up?

1. Myles Turner signs with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have a well-documented need for a center. They've been rumored to be interested in Turner in the past, and now is the time to pursue him with everything they have.

LeBron James only has so much time left in the NBA, considering he has already played the most seasons in NBA history (22). The team needs to make the moves necessary for one final championship push before the all-time great retires.

JJ Redick had to play Jaxson Hayes, Rui Hachimura, and Jarred Vanderbilt at the five spot in the postseason after they traded away Anthony Davis. While the trade for Luka Doncic was well worth it, it left the team with a glaring hole inside.

James and Doncic thrive with the ball in their hands and need players around them who can knock down jump shots and finish inside. Turner can do both of those as he is one of the best 3-point shooting centers in the NBA.

His defense is what would really help the Lakers, though. Turner has twice led the NBA in blocks, and he sent back 2.0 per game this past season.

2. Myles Turner goes to the Warriors via sign-and-trade

Article Continues Below

The Golden State Warriors love their small ball, but fans have often wondered how well they could play with a great center on the roster. Turner is a 7-footer who'd be a clear upgrade over Quinton Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis. He has the 3-point marksmanship that a Stephen Curry/Steve Kerr-led team requires.

Turner is a career 36.2% shooter from deep. The Warriors would also be hard to score on with Turner teaming up with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

In order to land Turner, the team might have to do a sign-and-trade deal involving Jonathan Kuminga. The former lottery pick has gone back and forth between flashing greatness and being out of Kerr's rotation during his time in Golden State. The odds are against Kuminga returning to the Warriors next season, so they might as well use him to land someone of Turner's caliber.

3. Myles Turner signs with the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls love the long ball. They ranked second in the NBA with 42 three-point attempts per game last season. Nikola Vucevic, a shooting big man, likely won't play in Chicago much longer. Not only will Vucevic be 35 years old next season, but he only has one more year left on his contract.

He might not even finish out his contract, either, as the Bulls underwent somewhat of a rebuild last year, evidenced by their trade of Zach LaVine. Turner would be the perfect replacement for Vucevic, and he'd allow the team to maintain their favorite style of play once the incumbent at center leaves the team.

The Bulls have the fourth most projected cap space for next season, so they can afford to pay Turner. The big man will likely demand a lofty contract in the offseason, but he'd be a worthwhile addition for any team that can afford him.