Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso said he plans to play against the Detroit Pistons after he was cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday and fully practiced after injury the day after, according to a Friday tweet from Chicago Tribune Bulls reporter Julia Poe.

Caruso received the concussion during the second quarter of a two-point Bulls win over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 21, NBC Sports Chicago Bulls reporter Rob Schaefer said in a Friday article. A collision with Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter impacted his head and neck area, leading to his placement in the concussion protocol and a sprained right shoulder.

“Nah,” Caruso said when asked if he suspected a concussion in the moment. “I was just trying to figure out who hit me, what knocked me over. Because I literally thought I had the ball in my hands, getting ready for a steal, and then I got hit.

“At the initial time I was just kind of like, my whole right side kind of hurts. Nothing stood out for the most part.”

The sixth-year NBA guard is averaging 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 games played and 14 starts for the Bulls this season. Alex Caruso played through a decent portion of what could be described as a “Jekyll and Hyde” season for Chicago before his injury, playing in all four matchups of a small losing streak in mid November and playing 26 minutes or more as the Bulls went on to win three of their next four games.

Forward Patrick Williams is dealing with a contusion in his left clavicle. The team still plans on playing the 21-year-old forward against forward Isaiah Stewart and the Detroit Pistons.

The Bulls will tip off against the Pistons at 7 p.m. CST this Friday at the United Center. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.