By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Just after a letdown loss to the Houston Rockets, a team that is in the middle of a rebuild, the Chicago Bulls righted their ship right away by beating a legitimate NBA title contender in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday to the tune of a 119-113 score.

It’s a trend that can come across as confounding to many Bulls fans. On one hand, they have a sparkling record against some of the strongest teams in the NBA but couldn’t seem to solve cream puffs like the Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Orlando Magic, per StatMuse.

The Bulls are 7-1 against the Celtics, Bucks, Nets and Heat. They are 0-4 against the Rockets, Spurs, Thunder and Magic.

Had they taken care of business in those four games against the said non-playoff contenders, the Bulls would have been at exactly .500 after 34 games in the 2022-23 NBA season. After their win over the Bucks, the Bulls have improved to 15-19, which is only good for 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. A 19-19 record would have Chicago cracking the top-eight spot in the East.

In any case, the Bulls are seemingly in the groove, having won four of their last five games. Prior to that stretch, Chicago has lost four games in a row.

Despite having a solid trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls are struggling to gain consistency on the floor. They are neither inside the top 15 in the league in scoring offense nor scoring defense, though they still have plenty of time to fix their issues before the 2023 NBA Playoffs.